The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (hitting .267 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI), battle starter JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .272 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 110th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Hayes has gotten a hit in 82 of 121 games this season (67.8%), with more than one hit on 39 occasions (32.2%).

He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 39 games this year (32.2%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 63 .319 AVG .231 .352 OBP .272 .550 SLG .365 30 XBH 21 9 HR 6 40 RBI 23 38/13 K/BB 66/15 5 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings