On Saturday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 walks while hitting .237.

Bae has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 101 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.8% of them.

In 101 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Bae has had an RBI in 23 games this year (22.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (40.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 53 .223 AVG .249 .291 OBP .310 .311 SLG .326 10 XBH 11 1 HR 1 17 RBI 15 44/15 K/BB 45/14 13 SB 11

Marlins Pitching Rankings