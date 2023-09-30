Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Phillies.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM
Discover More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 walks while hitting .237.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 101 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.8% of them.
- In 101 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Bae has had an RBI in 23 games this year (22.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (40.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|.223
|AVG
|.249
|.291
|OBP
|.310
|.311
|SLG
|.326
|10
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|15
|44/15
|K/BB
|45/14
|13
|SB
|11
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Chargois (2-0 with a 3.67 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up one hit.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.67, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 45 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.