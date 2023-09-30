Alfonso Rivas -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alfonso Rivas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is hitting .229 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.

Rivas has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In three games this season, he has homered (7.7%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

In nine games this year (23.1%), Rivas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in eight of 39 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 15 .250 AVG .271 .400 OBP .386 .375 SLG .479 1 XBH 7 0 HR 1 1 RBI 10 3/2 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings