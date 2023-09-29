How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The WNBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the Las Vegas Aces taking on the Dallas Wings as one of two games, is sure to please.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun play the New York Liberty
The Liberty look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 27-13
- NYL Record: 32-8
- CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)
- NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -4
- NYL Odds to Win: -175
- CON Odds to Win: +146
- Total: 159 points
The Dallas Wings face the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces hope to pick up a road win at the Wings on Friday at 9:30 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 22-18
- LVA Record: 34-6
- DAL Stats: 87.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -282
- DAL Odds to Win: +225
- Total: 174.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.