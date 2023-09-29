In Tyler County, West Virginia, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

Tyler County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Van Junior/Senior High School at Paden City High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

6:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Paden City, WV

Paden City, WV How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Paden City High School at Parkersburg Catholic High School