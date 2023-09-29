West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Taylor County, West Virginia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Taylor County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Grafton High School at Elkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Elkins, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
