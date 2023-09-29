Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 29 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3500.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Oddsmakers rate the Steelers lower (13th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Steelers have had the 12th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +3500.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Steelers have a 2.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread this year.
- One of the Steelers' three games this season has hit the over.
- The Steelers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.
- This season, Pittsburgh has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.
- The Steelers have the 27th-ranked offense this year (275.7 yards per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 387 yards allowed per game.
- The Steelers are averaging 18.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 18th, surrendering 23.3 points per game.
Steelers Impact Players
- Kenny Pickett has four touchdown passes and three picks in three games, completing 59.6% for 689 yards (229.7 per game).
- In three games, George Pickens has 13 catches for 238 yards (79.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- In three games, Calvin Austin III has nine receptions for 119 yards (39.7 per game) and one score.
- In three games, Pat Freiermuth has five catches for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and two scores.
- As a playmaker on defense, the Steelers' T.J. Watt has recorded 11 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and six sacks in his three games.
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+550
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|W 23-18
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6000
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
