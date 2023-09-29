The Miami Marlins (82-76) and Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET. The Marlins are coming off a series split with the Mets, and the Pirates a series loss to the Phillies.

Edward Cabrera (7-7) take the hill for the Marlins in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Pirates vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (7-7, 4.22 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

The Marlins will send Cabrera (7-7) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.22 and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .207 in 21 games this season.

He has three quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Cabrera has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 21 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

