The Miami Marlins (82-76) will rely on Luis Arraez when they visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84) at PNC Park on Friday, September 29. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Pirates have +100 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (7-7, 4.22 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Marlins Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 40, or 59.7%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have gone 38-25 (winning 60.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 55, or 43.3%, of the 127 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 50-64 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

