Edward Cabrera takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Friday against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 159 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .239 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the majors with 683 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.386 WHIP this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Reds W 13-12 Away Bailey Falter Connor Phillips 9/24/2023 Reds L 4-2 Away Quinn Priester Brandon Williamson 9/26/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 9/27/2023 Phillies L 7-6 Away Johan Oviedo Ranger Suárez 9/28/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Luis Ortiz Zack Wheeler 9/29/2023 Marlins - Home - Edward Cabrera 9/30/2023 Marlins - Home Quinn Priester Edward Cabrera 10/1/2023 Marlins - Home Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.