Pirates vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84) and the Miami Marlins (82-76) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 29.
The Marlins will give the ball to Edward Cabrera (7-7), while the Pirates' starter has not yet been announced.
Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The past 10 Pirates contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Pirates have come away with 55 wins in the 127 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 50-64 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (683 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Pirates have pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 23
|@ Reds
|W 13-12
|Bailey Falter vs Connor Phillips
|September 24
|@ Reds
|L 4-2
|Quinn Priester vs Brandon Williamson
|September 26
|@ Phillies
|L 3-2
|Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
|September 27
|@ Phillies
|L 7-6
|Johan Oviedo vs Ranger Suárez
|September 28
|@ Phillies
|W 3-2
|Luis Ortiz vs Zack Wheeler
|September 29
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Edward Cabrera
|September 30
|Marlins
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Edward Cabrera
|October 1
|Marlins
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Braxton Garrett
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.