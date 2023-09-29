Liover Peguero vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Liover Peguero (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Explore More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is batting .230 with four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- In 27 of 53 games this year (50.9%) Peguero has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (26.4%).
- In seven games this year, he has homered (13.2%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 16 games this year (30.2%), Peguero has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|.272
|AVG
|.198
|.302
|OBP
|.248
|.395
|SLG
|.340
|4
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|31/3
|K/BB
|31/7
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.22, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
