On Friday, Liover Peguero (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is batting .230 with four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

In 27 of 53 games this year (50.9%) Peguero has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (26.4%).

In seven games this year, he has homered (13.2%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 16 games this year (30.2%), Peguero has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Other Pirates Players vs the Marlins

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 29 .272 AVG .198 .302 OBP .248 .395 SLG .340 4 XBH 7 3 HR 4 14 RBI 12 31/3 K/BB 31/7 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings