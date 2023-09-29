On Friday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .275.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.

In 82 of 120 games this year (68.3%) Hayes has had a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (32.5%).

Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (12.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (31.7%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (11.7%).

In 42.5% of his games this season (51 of 120), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 63 .326 AVG .231 .360 OBP .272 .563 SLG .365 30 XBH 21 9 HR 6 39 RBI 23 38/13 K/BB 66/15 5 SB 5

