The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 walks.

Bae has picked up a hit in 58 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 101 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Bae has had at least one RBI in 22.8% of his games this year (23 of 101), with more than one RBI seven times (6.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (40.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 53 .223 AVG .249 .291 OBP .310 .311 SLG .326 10 XBH 11 1 HR 1 17 RBI 15 44/15 K/BB 45/14 13 SB 11

Marlins Pitching Rankings