Jason Delay vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, Jason Delay (hitting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .256.
- In 29 of 56 games this year (51.8%) Delay has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Delay has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this season (13 of 56), with more than one RBI four times (7.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 56 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.259
|AVG
|.253
|.318
|OBP
|.330
|.309
|SLG
|.398
|4
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|10
|18/6
|K/BB
|25/8
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cabrera (7-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 4.22 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
