Jack Suwinski vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .341 this season while batting .223 with 75 walks and 63 runs scored.
- He ranks 127th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Suwinski is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 50.7% of his games this year (70 of 138), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (22 of 138), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 50 games this year (36.2%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (10.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 50 of 138 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.206
|AVG
|.240
|.323
|OBP
|.359
|.390
|SLG
|.525
|22
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|43
|84/37
|K/BB
|85/38
|8
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Cabrera (7-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing batters.
