The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .341 this season while batting .223 with 75 walks and 63 runs scored.

He ranks 127th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.

Suwinski is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 50.7% of his games this year (70 of 138), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (22 of 138), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 50 games this year (36.2%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (10.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 50 of 138 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 68 .206 AVG .240 .323 OBP .359 .390 SLG .525 22 XBH 26 9 HR 17 29 RBI 43 84/37 K/BB 85/38 8 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings