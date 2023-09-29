Connor Joe -- hitting .268 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on September 29 at 6:35 PM ET.

He strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .241 with 29 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks.

Joe has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this year (68 of 128), with more than one hit 20 times (15.6%).

Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (8.6%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Joe has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (6.3%).

He has scored in 45 of 128 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 62 .254 AVG .230 .363 OBP .301 .407 SLG .419 19 XBH 25 5 HR 6 25 RBI 17 46/29 K/BB 64/18 0 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings