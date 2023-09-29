Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, September 29 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Phillies.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (150) this season.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 105 of 143 games this year (73.4%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (23.8%).

He has gone deep in 22 games this season (15.4%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.8% of his games this season, Reynolds has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 66 games this year (46.2%), including 15 multi-run games (10.5%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 75 .249 AVG .280 .331 OBP .332 .406 SLG .516 24 XBH 36 8 HR 16 35 RBI 48 55/29 K/BB 79/23 4 SB 8

Marlins Pitching Rankings