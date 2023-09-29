Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, September 29 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Phillies.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (150) this season.
  • Reynolds has gotten a hit in 105 of 143 games this year (73.4%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (23.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 22 games this season (15.4%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 37.8% of his games this season, Reynolds has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 66 games this year (46.2%), including 15 multi-run games (10.5%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
68 GP 75
.249 AVG .280
.331 OBP .332
.406 SLG .516
24 XBH 36
8 HR 16
35 RBI 48
55/29 K/BB 79/23
4 SB 8

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
  • The Marlins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.22 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
