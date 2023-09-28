West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

If you're looking to bet on a game game today but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game.

Games to Bet on Today

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)

Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Lions (-2.5)

Lions (-2.5) Lions Moneyline: -135

-135 Packers Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 45

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-225)

Phillies (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Pirates (+180)

Pirates (+180) Total: 8

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)

SNY (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Marlins (-135)

Marlins (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+115)

Mets (+115) Total: 7.5

Temple Owls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Tulsa (-3.5)

Tulsa (-3.5) Tulsa Moneyline: -165

-165 Temple Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 55.5

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Western Kentucky (-7)

Western Kentucky (-7) Western Kentucky Moneyline: -275

-275 Middle Tennessee Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 59.5

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers (-225)

Dodgers (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Rockies (+180)

Rockies (+180) Total: 11.5

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-250)

Brewers (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+190)

Cardinals (+190) Total: 8

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)

SNET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-185)

Blue Jays (-185) Moneyline Underdog: Yankees (+150)

Yankees (+150) Total: 8.5

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: BSN (Watch on Fubo)

BSN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-275)

Twins (-275) Moneyline Underdog: Athletics (+220)

Athletics (+220) Total: 8

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: MLB Network (Watch on Fubo)

MLB Network (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks (-185)

Diamondbacks (-185) Moneyline Underdog: White Sox (+150)

White Sox (+150) Total: 9

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.