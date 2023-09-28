AAC rivals will meet when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-2) meet the Temple Owls (2-2). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Tulsa vs. Temple?

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulsa 28, Temple 23

This is the first time this season Tulsa is listed as the moneyline favorite.

The Golden Hurricane have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Temple lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Owls have played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Golden Hurricane have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulsa (-3.5)



Tulsa (-3.5) Tulsa has two wins versus the spread in four games this year.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Temple has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) Tulsa and its opponents have combined to go over Thursday's total of 55.5 points once this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 42.6 points per game, 12.9 points fewer than the point total of 55.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Tulsa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58 55.5 60.5 Implied Total AVG 42.5 45.5 39.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Temple

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 51 Implied Total AVG 34 34 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

