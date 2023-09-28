As of now the Pittsburgh Steelers have been given +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Steelers' Super Bowl odds (+3500) place them just 13th-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are 11th-best.

The Steelers have had the 13th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +3500.

The Steelers have a 2.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has posted two wins against the spread this season.

One of the Steelers' three games this season has hit the over.

The Steelers have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Pittsburgh has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Steelers sport the 27th-ranked offense this season (275.7 yards per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 387 yards allowed per game.

On offense, the Steelers rank 22nd in the NFL with 18.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th in points allowed (387 points allowed per contest).

Steelers Impact Players

Kenny Pickett has four touchdown passes and three picks in three games, completing 59.6% for 689 yards (229.7 per game).

In the passing game, George Pickens has scored one time, catching 13 balls for 238 yards (79.3 per game).

In three games, Calvin Austin III has nine receptions for 119 yards (39.7 per game) and one score.

In the passing game, Pat Freiermuth has scored two times, hauling in five balls for 46 yards (15.3 per game).

T.J. Watt has been providing a big boost on defense, recording 11 tackles, 5.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended for the Steelers.

Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +550 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +2500 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +15000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +40000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +10000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +4000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +2500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1800 13 December 3 Cardinals - +50000 14 December 7 Patriots - +8000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +1800 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1600

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.