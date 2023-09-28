At +3500, the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 13 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 28.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Steelers lower (13th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Steelers have had the 13th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +3500.

The Steelers have a 2.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has won twice against the spread this season.

The Steelers have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

The Steelers have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Pittsburgh has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

With 387.0 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Steelers have been forced to lean on their 27th-ranked offense (275.7 yards per contest) to keep them in games.

Offensively, the Steelers rank 22nd in the NFL with 18.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th in points allowed (387.0 points allowed per contest).

Steelers Impact Players

Kenny Pickett has thrown for 689 yards (229.7 per game), completing 59.6%, with four touchdowns and three interceptions in three games.

George Pickens has 13 catches for 238 yards (79.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In three games, Calvin Austin III has nine receptions for 119 yards (39.7 per game) and one score.

In three games, Pat Freiermuth has five catches for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and two scores.

In three games for the Steelers, T.J. Watt has totaled 6.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +550 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +2500 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +15000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +40000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +10000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +4000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +2500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1800 13 December 3 Cardinals - +50000 14 December 7 Patriots - +8000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +1800 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1600

