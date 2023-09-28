Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +3500, the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 13 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 28.
Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Bookmakers rate the Steelers lower (13th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Steelers have had the 13th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +3500.
- The Steelers have a 2.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh has won twice against the spread this season.
- The Steelers have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.
- The Steelers have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- Pittsburgh has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.
- With 387.0 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Steelers have been forced to lean on their 27th-ranked offense (275.7 yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- Offensively, the Steelers rank 22nd in the NFL with 18.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th in points allowed (387.0 points allowed per contest).
Steelers Impact Players
- Kenny Pickett has thrown for 689 yards (229.7 per game), completing 59.6%, with four touchdowns and three interceptions in three games.
- George Pickens has 13 catches for 238 yards (79.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.
- In three games, Calvin Austin III has nine receptions for 119 yards (39.7 per game) and one score.
- In three games, Pat Freiermuth has five catches for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and two scores.
- In three games for the Steelers, T.J. Watt has totaled 6.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+550
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|W 23-18
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:14 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.