The Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84) hope to break their three-game losing run versus the Philadelphia Phillies (89-69), at 6:05 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (4-5) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.59 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (4-5, 4.96 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

The Pirates will send Ortiz (4-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.96 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

During 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.96 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.

Ortiz is looking to record his fourth quality start of the year.

Ortiz has nine starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He allowed one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (13-6) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the New York Mets on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.59 ERA this season with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 31 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Wheeler has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.59), seventh in WHIP (1.069), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Zack Wheeler vs. Pirates

The Pirates are batting .238 this season, 26th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .393 (23rd in the league) with 159 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-23 with a double and an RBI in 6 2/3 innings.

