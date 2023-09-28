Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 159 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .238.

Pittsburgh has scored 680 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.389 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Ortiz (4-5) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing 3 2/3 innings of relief while giving up three earned runs and allowing four hits.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In 14 starts this season, Ortiz has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Reds W 7-5 Away Andre Jackson Andrew Abbott 9/23/2023 Reds W 13-12 Away Bailey Falter Connor Phillips 9/24/2023 Reds L 4-2 Away Quinn Priester Brandon Williamson 9/26/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 9/27/2023 Phillies L 7-6 Away Johan Oviedo Ranger Suárez 9/28/2023 Phillies - Away Luis Ortiz Zack Wheeler 9/29/2023 Marlins - Home - Jesús Luzardo 9/30/2023 Marlins - Home Quinn Priester Edward Cabrera 10/1/2023 Marlins - Home Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.