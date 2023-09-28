Thursday's contest at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (89-69) going head-to-head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84) at 6:05 PM (on September 28). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Phillies, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (4-5) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

The Pirates have come away with 54 wins in the 126 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 5-7 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (680 total, 4.3 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates Schedule