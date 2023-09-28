Pirates vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (89-69) going head-to-head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84) at 6:05 PM (on September 28). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Phillies, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (4-5) will answer the bell for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-5.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.
- The Pirates have come away with 54 wins in the 126 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a mark of 5-7 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (680 total, 4.3 per game).
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|@ Reds
|W 7-5
|Andre Jackson vs Andrew Abbott
|September 23
|@ Reds
|W 13-12
|Bailey Falter vs Connor Phillips
|September 24
|@ Reds
|L 4-2
|Quinn Priester vs Brandon Williamson
|September 26
|@ Phillies
|L 3-2
|Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
|September 27
|@ Phillies
|L 7-6
|Johan Oviedo vs Ranger Suárez
|September 28
|@ Phillies
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Zack Wheeler
|September 29
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 30
|Marlins
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Edward Cabrera
|October 1
|Marlins
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Braxton Garrett
