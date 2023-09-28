Lions vs. Packers Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
The Detroit Lions (2-1) visit the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 in matchup between NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is listed as a 1.5-point underdog. This contest has an over/under of 44.5 points.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Lions as they ready for this matchup against the Packers. The betting insights and trends for the Packers can be found below before they face the Lions.
Lions vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-1.5)
|44.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Lions (-1.5)
|45
|-118
|+100
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Detroit vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Lions vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Detroit's record against the spread last year was 10-5-0.
- As 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Lions went 3-2 against the spread last year.
- Out of 17 Detroit games last season, 10 hit the over.
- Green Bay's record against the spread last year was 8-9-0.
- The Packers were an underdog by 1.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- In 17 Green Bay games last year, eight of them hit the over.
