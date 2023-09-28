On Thursday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .275 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 106th in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Hayes has had a hit in 82 of 120 games this year (68.3%), including multiple hits 39 times (32.5%).

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has had an RBI in 38 games this season (31.7%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 51 times this season (42.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 63 .326 AVG .231 .360 OBP .272 .563 SLG .365 30 XBH 21 9 HR 6 39 RBI 23 38/13 K/BB 66/15 5 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings