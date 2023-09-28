Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .275 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 106th in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Hayes has had a hit in 82 of 120 games this year (68.3%), including multiple hits 39 times (32.5%).
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has had an RBI in 38 games this season (31.7%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 51 times this season (42.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|63
|.326
|AVG
|.231
|.360
|OBP
|.272
|.563
|SLG
|.365
|30
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|6
|39
|RBI
|23
|38/13
|K/BB
|66/15
|5
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (13-6) out to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.59 ERA and 207 strikeouts through 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.59), seventh in WHIP (1.069), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
