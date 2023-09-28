On Thursday, Ji-Hwan Bae (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 walks.

Bae has gotten at least one hit in 57.0% of his games this season (57 of 100), with more than one hit 17 times (17.0%).

In 100 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Bae has an RBI in 23 of 100 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .223 AVG .250 .291 OBP .313 .311 SLG .330 10 XBH 11 1 HR 1 17 RBI 15 44/15 K/BB 44/14 13 SB 11

Phillies Pitching Rankings