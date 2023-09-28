Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Ji-Hwan Bae (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Read More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 walks.
- Bae has gotten at least one hit in 57.0% of his games this season (57 of 100), with more than one hit 17 times (17.0%).
- In 100 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Bae has an RBI in 23 of 100 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.223
|AVG
|.250
|.291
|OBP
|.313
|.311
|SLG
|.330
|10
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|15
|44/15
|K/BB
|44/14
|13
|SB
|11
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 180 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 32nd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.59 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the New York Mets, the righty went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 17th, 1.069 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.