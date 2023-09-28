Jack Suwinski vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jack Suwinski (hitting .273 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 95 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .340.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 128th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Suwinski will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 69 of 137 games this year (50.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (16.1%).
- He has homered in 16.1% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.8% of his games this season, Suwinski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year (36.5%), including 10 multi-run games (7.3%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|67
|.206
|AVG
|.235
|.323
|OBP
|.357
|.390
|SLG
|.526
|22
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|42
|84/37
|K/BB
|85/38
|8
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (13-6 with a 3.59 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 32nd of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.59), seventh in WHIP (1.069), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.