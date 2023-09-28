On Thursday, Bryan Reynolds (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 149 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .468.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 45th in slugging.
  • Reynolds has gotten a hit in 104 of 142 games this season (73.2%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (23.9%).
  • He has homered in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Reynolds has an RBI in 54 of 142 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 45.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
68 GP 74
.249 AVG .281
.331 OBP .334
.406 SLG .522
24 XBH 36
8 HR 16
35 RBI 48
55/29 K/BB 76/23
4 SB 8

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wheeler (13-6 with a 3.59 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 32nd of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.59), seventh in WHIP (1.069), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
