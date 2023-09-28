On Thursday, Bryan Reynolds (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 149 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .468.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 45th in slugging.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 104 of 142 games this season (73.2%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (23.9%).

He has homered in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has an RBI in 54 of 142 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .249 AVG .281 .331 OBP .334 .406 SLG .522 24 XBH 36 8 HR 16 35 RBI 48 55/29 K/BB 76/23 4 SB 8

Phillies Pitching Rankings