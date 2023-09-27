Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Phillies on September 27, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Trea Turner, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 148 hits with 31 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .267/.334/.470 so far this season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs, 28 walks and 61 RBI (131 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .273/.312/.457 on the season.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 21
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Ranger Suárez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Suarez Stats
- The Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (4-6) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- Suarez will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Suarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 21
|6.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 16
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|4
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 10
|6.1
|2
|3
|3
|10
|3
|at Brewers
|Sep. 3
|4.0
|5
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 13
|6.1
|6
|2
|2
|8
|3
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 166 hits with 33 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He has a .263/.316/.454 slash line so far this year.
- Turner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 21
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Schwarber Stats
- Kyle Schwarber has 112 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs, 124 walks and 100 RBI.
- He has a .196/.343/.469 slash line so far this season.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
