Sportsbooks have listed player props for Trea Turner, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 148 hits with 31 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.334/.470 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 23 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Reds Sep. 22 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Sep. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs, 28 walks and 61 RBI (131 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .273/.312/.457 on the season.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Sep. 21 2-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Suarez Stats

The Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (4-6) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Suarez will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 21 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Sep. 21 6.2 5 4 4 6 2 at Cardinals Sep. 16 6.0 4 1 1 5 4 vs. Marlins Sep. 10 6.1 2 3 3 10 3 at Brewers Sep. 3 4.0 5 2 2 5 2 vs. Twins Aug. 13 6.1 6 2 2 8 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ranger Suárez's player props with BetMGM.

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Turner Stats

Turner has 166 hits with 33 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a .263/.316/.454 slash line so far this year.

Turner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Sep. 23 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 22 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Sep. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 112 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs, 124 walks and 100 RBI.

He has a .196/.343/.469 slash line so far this season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Sep. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mets Sep. 22 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Mets Sep. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.