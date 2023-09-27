When the Philadelphia Phillies (88-69) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-83) at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, September 27 at 6:40 PM ET, Trea Turner will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Pirates have +110 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez - PHI (4-6, 3.89 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (9-14, 4.12 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 62, or 60.2%, of the 103 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Phillies have a record of 50-27 (64.9%).

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 6-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 125 games this year and have walked away with the win 54 times (43.2%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 45 times in 92 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Pirates vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Miguel Andújar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+270) Connor Joe 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 3rd

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.