How to Watch the Pirates vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Nicholas Castellanos and Miguel Andujar will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates square off at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, at 6:40 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 159 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 25th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh ranks 22nd in the majors with 674 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
- The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.388 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Johan Oviedo (9-14) will make his 32nd start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.
- Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 31 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/21/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/22/2023
|Reds
|W 7-5
|Away
|Andre Jackson
|Andrew Abbott
|9/23/2023
|Reds
|W 13-12
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Connor Phillips
|9/24/2023
|Reds
|L 4-2
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Brandon Williamson
|9/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Aaron Nola
|9/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Ranger Suárez
|9/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Zack Wheeler
|9/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Edward Cabrera
|10/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Braxton Garrett
