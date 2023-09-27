Wednesday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (88-69) going head-to-head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-83) at 6:40 PM (on September 27). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Phillies, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (4-6) for the Phillies and Johan Oviedo (9-14) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Pirates have won in 54, or 43.2%, of the 125 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 45 times in 92 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (674 total runs).

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.

