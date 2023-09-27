Pirates vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (88-69) going head-to-head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-83) at 6:40 PM (on September 27). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Phillies, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (4-6) for the Phillies and Johan Oviedo (9-14) for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Pirates have won in 54, or 43.2%, of the 125 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 45 times in 92 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (674 total runs).
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 21
|@ Cubs
|W 8-6
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 22
|@ Reds
|W 7-5
|Andre Jackson vs Andrew Abbott
|September 23
|@ Reds
|W 13-12
|Bailey Falter vs Connor Phillips
|September 24
|@ Reds
|L 4-2
|Quinn Priester vs Brandon Williamson
|September 26
|@ Phillies
|L 3-2
|Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
|September 27
|@ Phillies
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Ranger Suárez
|September 28
|@ Phillies
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Zack Wheeler
|September 29
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 30
|Marlins
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Edward Cabrera
|October 1
|Marlins
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Braxton Garrett
