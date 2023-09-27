The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Miguel Andujar and his .613 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Andújar At The Plate

Andujar is hitting .267 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.

In 52.0% of his 25 games this season, Andujar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Andujar has driven home a run in 10 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in nine of 25 games so far this season.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 .176 AVG .341 .222 OBP .400 .324 SLG .659 3 XBH 7 1 HR 3 3 RBI 14 4/2 K/BB 7/4 1 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings