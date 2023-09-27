Liover Peguero vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Liover Peguero (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is batting .235 with four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- In 51.9% of his 52 games this season, Peguero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Peguero has driven home a run in 16 games this season (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 17 of 52 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.272
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.257
|.395
|SLG
|.353
|4
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|31/3
|K/BB
|29/7
|4
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 120 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the New York Mets, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
