On Wednesday, Liover Peguero (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is batting .235 with four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

In 51.9% of his 52 games this season, Peguero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Peguero has driven home a run in 16 games this season (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 17 of 52 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .272 AVG .206 .302 OBP .257 .395 SLG .353 4 XBH 7 3 HR 4 14 RBI 12 31/3 K/BB 29/7 4 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings