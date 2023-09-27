The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .255 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks.

Delay has recorded a hit in 28 of 55 games this season (50.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (18.2%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 55 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Delay has had at least one RBI in 23.6% of his games this year (13 of 55), with more than one RBI four times (7.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this season (25.5%), including four multi-run games (7.3%).

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .259 AVG .250 .318 OBP .322 .309 SLG .400 4 XBH 9 0 HR 1 8 RBI 10 18/6 K/BB 24/7 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings