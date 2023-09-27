The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is hitting .255 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks.
  • Delay has recorded a hit in 28 of 55 games this season (50.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (18.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 55 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Delay has had at least one RBI in 23.6% of his games this year (13 of 55), with more than one RBI four times (7.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (25.5%), including four multi-run games (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 27
.259 AVG .250
.318 OBP .322
.309 SLG .400
4 XBH 9
0 HR 1
8 RBI 10
18/6 K/BB 24/7
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Suarez (4-6) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 120 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.89, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.