The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .234 with 28 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks.

In 52.8% of his games this season (67 of 127), Joe has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (8.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.4% of his games this year, Joe has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44 of 127 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 61 .254 AVG .217 .363 OBP .291 .407 SLG .406 19 XBH 24 5 HR 6 25 RBI 16 46/29 K/BB 63/18 0 SB 3

