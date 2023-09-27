Connor Joe vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .234 with 28 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 52.8% of his games this season (67 of 127), Joe has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (8.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.4% of his games this year, Joe has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44 of 127 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|61
|.254
|AVG
|.217
|.363
|OBP
|.291
|.407
|SLG
|.406
|19
|XBH
|24
|5
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|16
|46/29
|K/BB
|63/18
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.0 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (4-6) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 120 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the New York Mets, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
