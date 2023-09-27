Bryan Reynolds vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 148 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .470.
- He ranks 55th in batting average, 56th in on base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 73.0% of his games this year (103 of 141), with at least two hits 34 times (24.1%).
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 38.3% of his games this year (54 of 141), with more than one RBI 19 times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|73
|.249
|AVG
|.282
|.331
|OBP
|.336
|.406
|SLG
|.527
|24
|XBH
|36
|8
|HR
|16
|35
|RBI
|48
|55/29
|K/BB
|74/23
|4
|SB
|8
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.89, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.