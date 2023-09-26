The Philadelphia Phillies (87-69) and Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Phillies are coming off a series victory over the Mets, and the Pirates a series win over the Reds.

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (12-9) for the Phillies and Mitch Keller (13-9) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.57 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (13-9, 4.25 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 32nd of the season. He is 13-9 with a 4.25 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 188 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Over 31 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.25 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing batters.

Keller heads into the outing with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Keller will look to prolong a 31-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

In five of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Mitch Keller vs. Phillies

He meets a Phillies offense that ranks eighth in the league with 768 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .440 slugging percentage (fifth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 212 home runs (ninth in the league).

Head-to-head against the Phillies this season, Keller has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out eight.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola (12-9) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with a 4.57 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .244.

He has 14 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Nola has started 31 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 26 times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.57 ERA ranks 38th, 1.176 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.

Aaron Nola vs. Pirates

The Pirates are batting .239 this season, 24th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .393 (24th in the league) with 157 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 9-for-23 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI in 4 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

