Philadelphia Phillies (87-69) will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82) at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Trea Turner will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Phillies are listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+140). The total for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.57 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (13-9, 4.25 ERA)

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 102 times this season and won 61, or 59.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Phillies have gone 24-15 (61.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have a 5-1 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 54, or 43.5%, of the 124 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 22 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 3rd

