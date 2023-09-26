The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 157 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 672 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.391 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (13-9) for his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 31 starts this season.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in 30 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Cubs W 13-7 Away Mitch Keller Justin Steele 9/21/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Hendricks 9/22/2023 Reds W 7-5 Away Andre Jackson Andrew Abbott 9/23/2023 Reds W 13-12 Away Bailey Falter Connor Phillips 9/24/2023 Reds L 4-2 Away Quinn Priester Brandon Williamson 9/26/2023 Phillies - Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 9/27/2023 Phillies - Away Johan Oviedo Ranger Suárez 9/28/2023 Phillies - Away Luis Ortiz Zack Wheeler 9/29/2023 Marlins - Home - Jesús Luzardo 9/30/2023 Marlins - Home - Edward Cabrera 10/1/2023 Marlins - Home Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett

