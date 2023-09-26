Pirates vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (87-69) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Phillies securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM on September 26.
The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (13-9, 4.25 ERA).
Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
- The Pirates have been victorious in 54, or 43.5%, of the 124 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 22-21 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (672 total), Pittsburgh is the 22nd-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|@ Cubs
|W 13-7
|Mitch Keller vs Justin Steele
|September 21
|@ Cubs
|W 8-6
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 22
|@ Reds
|W 7-5
|Andre Jackson vs Andrew Abbott
|September 23
|@ Reds
|W 13-12
|Bailey Falter vs Connor Phillips
|September 24
|@ Reds
|L 4-2
|Quinn Priester vs Brandon Williamson
|September 26
|@ Phillies
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
|September 27
|@ Phillies
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Ranger Suárez
|September 28
|@ Phillies
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Zack Wheeler
|September 29
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 30
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Edward Cabrera
|October 1
|Marlins
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Braxton Garrett
