The Seattle Mariners hope to end their four-game losing run versus the Houston Astros (86-71), on Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (11-10) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (9-4) will get the nod for the Astros.

Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (11-10, 3.58 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (9-4, 4.64 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners' Kirby (11-10) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with an ERA of 3.58, an 8.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.058.

He has started 29 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.

Kirby has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

George Kirby vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 806 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They are batting .259 for the campaign with 217 home runs, seventh in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Astros to go 6-for-25 with a double and an RBI in 6 2/3 innings this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (9-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 30th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 26-year-old has put together a 4.64 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.

Javier is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the year.

Javier is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Cristian Javier vs. Mariners

He will take the mound against a Mariners offense that ranks 19th in the league with 1291 total hits (on a .243 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .415 (14th in the league) with 203 total home runs (12th in MLB action).

Javier has thrown seven innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits while striking out eight against the Mariners this season.

