Liover Peguero -- with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero has four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .233.
  • In 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%) Peguero has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
  • He has homered in seven games this year (13.7%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Peguero has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (31.4%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (15.7%).
  • In 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Other Pirates Players vs the Phillies

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 27
.272 AVG .202
.302 OBP .255
.395 SLG .354
4 XBH 7
3 HR 4
14 RBI 12
31/3 K/BB 29/7
4 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola (12-9) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 4.57 ERA in 187 2/3 innings pitched, with 194 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.57 ERA ranks 38th, 1.176 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
