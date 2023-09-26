After going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in his last game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Reds.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .241 with 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 walks.
  • Bae has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this season (57 of 99), with multiple hits 17 times (17.2%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 99 games played this season, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has had an RBI in 23 games this year (23.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 41 of 99 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 51
.223 AVG .256
.291 OBP .319
.311 SLG .337
10 XBH 11
1 HR 1
17 RBI 15
44/15 K/BB 42/14
13 SB 11

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Nola (12-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 32nd of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.57), 18th in WHIP (1.176), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
