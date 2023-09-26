After going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in his last game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Reds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .241 with 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 walks.

Bae has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this season (57 of 99), with multiple hits 17 times (17.2%).

He has gone deep in two of 99 games played this season, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Bae has had an RBI in 23 games this year (23.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 of 99 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 51 .223 AVG .256 .291 OBP .319 .311 SLG .337 10 XBH 11 1 HR 1 17 RBI 15 44/15 K/BB 42/14 13 SB 11

Phillies Pitching Rankings