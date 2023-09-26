On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (hitting .281 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.341) this season, fueled by 93 hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 126th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 59th in slugging.

In 67 of 135 games this year (49.6%) Suwinski has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (16.3%).

Looking at the 135 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (16.3%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 48 games this season (35.6%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (37.0%), including 10 multi-run games (7.4%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 65 .206 AVG .234 .323 OBP .360 .390 SLG .527 22 XBH 25 9 HR 17 29 RBI 41 84/37 K/BB 83/38 8 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings