Braves vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tuesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (100-56) and the Chicago Cubs (82-74) squaring off at Truist Park (on September 26) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (12-4) to the mound, while Justin Steele (16-5) will answer the bell for the Cubs.
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have won 92 out of the 141 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has a record of 80-34, a 70.2% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (909) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.
- The Cubs have won in 27, or 45%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious 15 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (792 total).
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.14) in the majors this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|September 21
|@ Nationals
|W 10-3
|Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
|September 22
|@ Nationals
|W 9-6
|Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|L 3-2
|Allan Winans vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|W 8-5
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|-
|Max Fried vs Jameson Taillon
|September 28
|Cubs
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Marcus Stroman
|September 29
|Nationals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Jake Irvin
|September 30
|Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Patrick Corbin
|October 1
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Trevor Williams
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Pirates
|L 13-7
|Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
|September 21
|Pirates
|L 8-6
|Kyle Hendricks vs Johan Oviedo
|September 22
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Jameson Taillon vs Noah Davis
|September 23
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Marcus Stroman vs Chris Flexen
|September 24
|Rockies
|W 4-3
|Jordan Wicks vs Ty Blach
|September 26
|@ Braves
|-
|Justin Steele vs Bryce Elder
|September 27
|@ Braves
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Max Fried
|September 28
|@ Braves
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Charlie Morton
|September 29
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Freddy Peralta
|September 30
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Wade Miley
|October 1
|@ Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Corbin Burnes
