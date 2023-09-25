As play in The Astana Open nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Hamad Medjedovic against Jiri Lehecka. Medjedovic is +1000 to win at National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena).

Medjedovic at the 2023 The Astana Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 3

September 26 - October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Medjedovic's Next Match

Medjedovic has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will play Lehecka on Sunday, October 1 at 12:00 AM ET (after defeating Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-4).

Medjedovic is listed at +190 to win his next matchup versus Lehecka.

Medjedovic Stats

In the Round of 16, Medjedovic won 6-4, 6-4 against Shevchenko on Friday.

Through eight tournaments over the past year, Medjedovic is 13-8 and has not won a title.

Medjedovic is 0-2 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Through 21 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Medjedovic has played 24.8 games per match. He won 50.4% of them.

Medjedovic, in two matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 25.5 games per match and won 39.2% of them.

Medjedovic has won 23.6% of his return games and 75.8% of his service games over the past year.

On hard courts, Medjedovic, over the past year, has been victorious in 82.4% of his service games and 11.1% of his return games.

