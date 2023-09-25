Eagles vs. Buccaneers Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) are considered 4.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Monday, September 25, 2023 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). A point total of 46 has been set for this matchup.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Eagles can be found in this article before they take on the Buccaneers. The recent betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Eagles.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eagles (-4.5)
|46
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Eagles (-4.5)
|46
|-230
|+190
Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: ABC
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- Philadelphia's record against the spread last year was 8-8-0.
- Against the spread, as 4.5-point favorites or greater, the Eagles went 8-7 last year.
- There were 10 Philadelphia games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.
- Against the spread, Tampa Bay was 4-12-1 last year.
- The Buccaneers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).
- Last year, six of Tampa Bay's 17 games hit the over.
